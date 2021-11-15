Gregory Alan Whitwam of New Auburn, Wis. passed away November 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born on November 19, 1953 to Willard and Marie (Fedie) Whitwam.
Greg married his beloved wife, Susan (Stanley) Whitwam, on July 13, 1974. He was a retired union roofer for approximately 40 years, having made several amazing friends through his job. In his free time Greg loved fishing, ice fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with his wife, kids, grandkids and friends.
His wife, kids and grandkids were his life and he worked hard to make them happy.
Greg is survived by his wife, Susan (Stanley) Whitwam; his two sons, Casey (Haley) Whitwam and James (Michelle) Whitwam; five grandkids, Martin, Colton, Hunter, Annabella and Bentley; three step-grandkids, Andrew, Ashlee and Allison; five brothers, Dean (Nancy), Bill (Brenda), James (Monica), Randy and Terry; a sister, Judy (Norm); and several extended nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Willard (Marie Fedie) Whitwam; his daughter, Keri Marie Solberg; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Whitwam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.