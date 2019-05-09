Gregory Yohn

Gregory Kenneth Yohn, 23, of rural Elk Mound, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.
Gregory was born on April 2, 1996, in Eau Claire, to Ron and Laura (Stahl) Yohn. He graduated from Elk Mound High School with the class of 2014. Gregory attended school at CVTC and UW Eau Claire.
He had many hobbies including fishing, MN Wild hockey, campfires, reading, plays, and movies. Also the love of puns, game nights, and watching his dad mow the lawn (haha). Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends; especially his true love, Chelsea Weiss, and best friend, Jacob Bauer.
Gregory was preceded in death by his grandfather and great-grandfathers.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Ken and Cheryl Stahl and Sally Yohn; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Gregorys life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (just behind Charter Spectrum). A time of reflection will be held at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be used toward an outdoor memorial to honor Gregorys love of nature.
