Gretchen A. Seidling, 80 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her home.
Gretchen was born on August 28, 1940 to Delton and Marie (Benszchawel) Ebben in Stanley, Wisconsin. She graduated from Thorp High School and was an attendee of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Gretchen married Norman J. Seidling. She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband. She also was proud to visit her ancestors home village in Germany. Gretchen was a property manager for many years and she also worked at Mautz Paints.
Gretchen was an active member of the Sundowners Drum and Bugle Corps through the 1970’s and 1980’s. She was a member and bingo manager of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 53 where she received Member of the Year Award in 2017. Gretchen was also a volunteer Senior Center tax advisor, a docent of the Chippewa Valley Museum, and an active member of St. James the Greater for over 50 years.
Gretchen is survived by her children, Randy (Jeri) Seidling, Patrick (Tamee) Seidling, Jim Seidling, and Lisa Devine; daughter-in-law, Deb Seidling; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dale, Glady, Dean, David, Joy, and Gary.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband Norman Seidling on May 24, 2002; and son, Mark Seidling on July 29, 2019.
A funeral service will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12:00 pm at St. James the Greater Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.