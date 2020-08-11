Guy Matthew LeBarron Gorton was born on February 11, 1972. He was called to heaven on August 7, 2020.
He lived and worked in and around Eau Claire his entire life.
Guy was born in Eau Claire and grew up in the town of Seymour where he loved fishing and snorkeling in his beloved Eau Claire River. After high school he went to work for his father at Variety office products. Guy loved spending time with his three boys. Whether it was fishing, tinkering with his son’s projects or just goofing around, Guy was a loving and caring father.
He is survived by his beautiful sons: Gunnar, Wyatt and Gavin Gorton; his adoring wife: Heidi Bertrang Gorton; father: Charlie Gorton; mother: Diane Marie Gorton; sisters Alison Gorton and Sarah Calkins; brother: Charlie Gorton Jr.; nieces and nephews: Sebastian and William Schick, Elizabeth and August Calkins and Jacob Gorton, Pierce Trippler, Madalyn and Maxwill Bertrang
Guy was a beautiful man, who was loved and adored by many and touched countless lives during his time on this earth. He will be forever missed and no one will ever forget his goofy smile.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 6pm with a visitation one-hour prior at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to NAMI. Online condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary.