GW Frost passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2022. He was born in Baskin, Louisiana, on May 11, 1938. After reaching adulthood, he served in the Army for four years, then joined the Navy, where he remained until his retirement. He met his first wife, Kimiko, while he was stationed in Japan, and they lived at various naval bases throughout his career. Their love of travel led them to many places, including Wisconsin, and its ample hunting grounds and fishing holes became the perfect place for GW and Kim to put down roots. They lived in Cornell for years, eventually moving to Eau Claire until Kim’s death. GW met Carol Gomsrud while living at The Meadows senior apartments, and they eventually married on September 8, 2021. GW and Carol enjoyed a year of laughter and companionship until his passing.
GW is survived by his wife, Carol Frost (Gomsrud), and her children and grandchildren, and is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kimiko Frost.
Private services will be held at a later date.
