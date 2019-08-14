Gwen Steele

Gwen E. Steele (Erickson), 66, passed away July 14, 2019, in Ladysmith, WI after struggling with increasing health issues. Gwen was born February 17, 1953, in Ashland, WI. She graduated from Ashland High School, UW-Eau Claire and also received a master's degree from UW-Stout. She spent the majority of her career as a case worker with the Wisconsin Department of Vocational Rehabilitation where she worked tirelessly on behalf of her many clients.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter C. and Helen E. Erickson (Rogers) of Ashland.
In 1986 Gwen met John Steele and they began a 33-year friendship which included a marriage of 15 years. They remained best friends to the date of her passing. She is survived by John and a brother and sister-in-law; Dennis and Janet (Fisher) Erickson of Eau Claire.
Gwen was an intelligent, conscientious worker and a kind and gentle soul who loved her family and her friends (both two and four legged!) She will be truly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew her well.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Pastor David Bowles officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.