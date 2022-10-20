Gwendolyn Lee, 85, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta and Amery, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Gwen, daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Arnold) Patterson was born May 8, 1937, in Couderay, where she was raised and graduated in 1955 from Winter High School.
Gwen married Robert Lee on Sept. 24, 1955, in Elk Mound. They began their life together in winter and after Bob’s discharge from the service the family moved to Augusta in 1962. In 1986 the couple moved to Amery, and when Bob retired from Lampert Yards in 1996 they moved to Eau Claire.
While in Augusta, Gwen was an active member of the United Methodist Church, having served as a Sunday school teacher and President of its’ United Methodist Women as well as President of the North West District. As the mother of 5 with 4 boys, she was also active with the Boy Scouts and avid supporter of the various sports they played in. Gwen had also served on the Augusta School Board and volunteered in the community where ever needed. After moving to Amery she enjoyed volunteering at the Deer Park Senior Center.
Gwen will be dearly missed by her 4 sons, Robert Lee (Stephanie Englund) of Laporte, MN, Dennis (Linda) Lee of Augusta, Douglas (Jan) Lee of Eau Claire, Randy (Chris) Lee of Augusta; daughter Janice (Bob) Lauer of Grafton; 11 grandchildren, Katie (David) Borland), R.J. Lee, Kelsey (Steffanie) Lee, Spencer (Amy) Lee, Tyler Lee, Samuel Goberville, Rhianon Lee (Seth Lovelien), Jessica (Jeremy) Lyrenmann, Shannon Lee, Kassandra Lee (Ryan Donavon), Mallory Lee (Jeremy Gjelhaug); 16 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pat (Joe) Nemec of Ashland, Linda (Gene) Mitchell of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law Judy Skaar of Pardeeville; other relative and friends.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glen, Eddie, Ronnie and Bruce Patterson; Bob’s parents Robert and Adeline Lee; niece Renee Ades; brothers–in-law David Lee and Jerry Skaar.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.