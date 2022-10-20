Gwendolyn Lee, 85, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta and Amery, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gwen, daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Arnold) Patterson was born May 8, 1937, in Couderay, where she was raised and graduated in 1955 from Winter High School.

