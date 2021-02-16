H. Tod Culver, 85, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Harbor Haven.
He was born on February 14, 1935, in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Ralph “Stuffy” and Thekla Von Schrader Culver. On September 1, 1959, he married Donna D. Durand, in Eau Claire, WI. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2018.
Tod received his Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering at U.W. Madison. He owned his own business. He was a long-term member of St. Paul Cathedral. Tod enjoyed his volunteer work through Advocap working with Boys and Girls Club and Pier Elementary School.
He is survived by his children: Julie (Mitchell) Swanson of Fond du Lac, Laura (fiancé Kurt Adams) White of Ann Arbor, MI and Mike (Diane) Culver of Spring City, PA; eight grandchildren: Micah Swanson, Ezra (Amanda) Swanson, Josiah (Alicia) Swanson, Nathan Swanson, Austin White, Gavin White, Grace and Andrea Culver; three great-grandchildren: Annika, Theo and Paul; his brother Frederick (Barbara) Culver of Madisonville, LA and his sister Thekla Johnson of Bloomington, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Donna.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420