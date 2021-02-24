Hal Lemmage passed away on February 16, 2021. He was 67 years old.
Hal was born on July 28, 1953, to Harpo and Verdell Lemmage in Buffalo, Minnesota. When he was in grade school his family moved to Eau Claire. He graduated from Memorial High School. He had a few jobs before he became a Heavy Equipment Operator until he retired. Hal played Hockey in Junior High and was on the Champion Bowling Team that went to state. Around this time, he met Greg Day, who became his best friend until the end of his life. Greg, his late wife, Cindy and their daughter, Megan, were Hal’s second family. Hal and Greg started to play pool and played in a pool league with their friends for over forty years. Hal was an avid NASCAR Fan. He was also Pit Man for Tom Steuding. Hal was a wonderful father to his son, Michael. He was also a special uncle to Zaydion.
Hal is survived by his son, Michael; Michael’s mother and Hal’s former wife, Susan Cahow; and his sisters, Pixie (Patricia) and Jody Lemmage. He is further survived by a niece, Kimberly and Sam Schlewitz; nephew, Christopher Abley; grand-nephews, Diontrey and Zaydion Abley; and a grand-niece, Kahlea Schlewitz.
The family would like to give special thanks to Greg Day, Jody Lemmage and especially to Michael for taking such good care of Hal.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.