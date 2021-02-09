Hannah Kathleen Johnson of Spooner, WI, passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 with her family surrounding her.
Hannah was born on June 22, 1981 in Spooner, WI to John Johnson and Karen (Costello) Gonyea. She lived most of her adult life in Eau Claire, WI. She worked as a chef at a school and was a direct care professional for the past 15 years.
Hannah is survived by her father John Johnson of Spooner, WI, her mother Karen Gonyea and stepfather Anthony Gonyea of Pine City, MN, sister Sadie Goodenow (Aaron), and brothers Jeremiah Johnson (Katie), Taylor Gonyea (Jessica), Britt Gonyea, Gabriel Gonyea, and Isaiah Gonyea. She is also survived by her grandparents Dale and Judith Gonyea, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Hannah was preceded in death by grandparents Floyd and Melinda Johnson, and Frank and Kathy Borelli.
Hannah was a courageous, brave, compassionate, creative woman who loved her family, friends, art, cooking, camping, and entertainment. She made it her life goal to make people laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.