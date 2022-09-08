Harlan L. ‘Skip’ Jacot, 87, a longtime Janesville resident, let his soul be set free to join Nancy and his other family in Heaven on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born March 30, 1935, in Fall Creek, Wi to the late Arthur L. and Eleonore (Marten) Jacot.
On December 27, 1959, he would marry the former Nancy J Anderson in Fall Creek. WI. Shortly before marrying Nancy, Harlan enlisted in the U.S. Army from September 1959 to September 1961 and would return to Fall Creek before moving to Janesville, WI in 1963 and being hired at GM- working there for the next 37 years retiring July 2000.
Skip was a member of the Mt Calvary Lutheran Church where he sang in the church choir and was a greeter. He also was part of the Badger Chordhawks and a member of the Tuesday Morning Optimist Club. Skip enjoyed baking cookies, bowling, golfing, sharing a good joke and calling people for their birthday and anniversary.
Harlan is survived by his daughter Sonia (Mark) Winke; son Todd (Jim) Jacot; grandchildren: Alyss (Nick) Brook, Bridget (Tim) Babcock, and Correy Winke; great grandchildren: Joshua and Cody Reynolds, Makenzi and Drew Babcock; sisters-in-law: Marlene (Jerry) Hermann, Barbara (Rev. Jerry) Raether, Donna (Dennis) Kehoe, Becky (Allen) Spaeth, and Laurie Diaby-Gassama; brothers-in-law: Norman (Jane) Anderson and Dennis (Arlene) Anderson; nieces, nephews, and dear friends Rodney and Jean Cawkins.
Harlan was preceded in death by his wife Nancy J on November 25, 2006; parents; sister Carol (Gerhart) Strasburg; parents-in-law: Chauncey (Dorthy) Anderson; and brother-in-law David Anderson.
A Funeral service for Harlan will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI with Pastor David Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service at church. Inurnment with his loving wife will be held in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Fall Creek, WI where Full Military Honors will be accorded to him.