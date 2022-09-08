Harlan L. ‘Skip’ Jacot, 87, a longtime Janesville resident, let his soul be set free to join Nancy and his other family in Heaven on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born March 30, 1935, in Fall Creek, Wi to the late Arthur L. and Eleonore (Marten) Jacot.

On December 27, 1959, he would marry the former Nancy J Anderson in Fall Creek. WI. Shortly before marrying Nancy, Harlan enlisted in the U.S. Army from September 1959 to September 1961 and would return to Fall Creek before moving to Janesville, WI in 1963 and being hired at GM- working there for the next 37 years retiring July 2000.

