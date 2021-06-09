Harland Peter Danielson, 89 of Cadott, Wisconsin passed away on June 6, 2021.
Harland was born on February 7, 1932 in Cadott, Wisconsin to William and Mabel Danielson. In 1949, Harland graduated from Cadott High School. He then attended the Lutheran Bible Institute (1954) and graduated from Augsburg College. (1958)
Harland married Marilyn Myklejord on March 9, 1957. They operated “Danville Farm”, the family homestead (est. 1884) where he and Marilyn raised their 10 children. He served on the Cadott School Board for 20 years and was a lifelong, active member of Big Drywood Lutheran Church. Harland enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, watching the Packers, Brewers and telling a good story now and then. A summer evening highlight was the usual evening joyride across the fields with Marilyn on the Kubota.
They also opened their home to Marilyn’s sister, Carolyn Myklejord and to their niece, Andrea Sheldahl.
Harland is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 64 years, Sons; Timothy (Kathy) Danielson, Philip (Pam) Danielson, Peter Danielson, Paul (Adele) Danielson, Steven (Pauline) Danielson and Daughters; Naomi Danielson, Mary Danielson (Duane Siverling), Sara (Andy) Pawlitschek, Rachel (Russ) Green, and Ruth Weggen. Also survived by 25 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren including Adrian Harland Peter Danielson, born on the day of Harland’s passing. Sister; Muriel Shervey, Brothers; Wayne (Flo), Clarence, Bernard, Mark, Sister’s-in-law Marette Danielson and Carolyn (Dave) Meinen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Mabel (Hegre) Danielson, brother; Allan Danielson, sister Eleanor (Danielson) Sheldahl, brother’s-in-law; Al Shervey, Marvin Sheldahl, sister’s in law; Joyce Danielson, Deanna Danielson, and infant grandson; Taylor James.
Due to the blessing of many loved ones, a family funeral service will be held at Big Drywood Lutheran Church.
Family and friends are welcome to join and share memories on Friday, June 11 from 1-4:00 PM for outdoor fellowship at the family farm. (28052 110th Ave. Cadott, WI 54727)
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Luther Hospital for the excellent care given to Harland.
