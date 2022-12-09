Bahr, Harlen OBIT.jpg

Harlen Walter Bahr, age 88, of Lake Hallie, WI, died peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice. He passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.

He was born on May 7, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI, to Olaf Bahr and Joyce Bahr (Zhe).

