Harold Olaf Bahr, age 93, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022.
Harold was born to Joyce and Olaf Bahr on February 5, 1929, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Harold loved to spend time outdoors, whether it be out enjoying the lake, deer hunting, or fishing. He was a longtime member of the Lion’s Club, the Elk’s Lodge, as well as Toastmasters. Most of all, Harold loved when his family would come to visit him. He wasn’t a traveler, so his family always had to make the trek to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Bahr; parents, Joyce and Olaf Bahr; daughter, Sheila Bahr; grandparents, Attie and Fred Zhe; brother, Johnny; and sisters, Florence, Mildred, and Sharon.
Harold leaves to celebrate his memory daughters, Pam (Al) Fuerst of Cameron, WI, Paula (Jim) Hritz of St. Charles, MO, and Nancy Bahr of Dadeville, AL; son, Greg (Lynn) Bahr of AL; grandchildren, Corey, Kelly, Heather, Samantha, and Alex; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Thomas, Julia, Parker, Lucas and Leighton; sister, Helen; and brothers, Harlen and Harlow.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the St. Croix Hospice and Our House in Chippewa Falls for taking such good care of Dad during his last time with us.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chetek Lutheran Church in Chetek, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served in the church following.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral home was entrusted with funeral arrangements.
