Harold A. Barneson, 91, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Harold was born on June 4, 1929, to Albert & Edna (Behlke) Barneson in Otter Creek, WI. He married Donna Young on July 18, 1954, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Clear Creek, WI. Harold served his country during the Korean War with the US Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1956.
Harold loved to travel with Donna making it to almost all 50 states. He loved to fish and garden. Harold was a very hard-working man, working until his early 80’s. With the Lord always present in their life, he and Donna were active members of Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He was a kind and loving husband, father & grandfather that will be missed by all.
Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; daughters, Dawn Johnson, Laurel (Brian) Eickstaedt & Karen (Loren) Wahl; sons, Jeff, Alan (Carolyn) & Jason (Amy) Barneson; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; son-in-law, DuWayne Johnson; and his siblings.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3715 London Rd., Eau Claire, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at church. Rev. Aaron J. Hamilton will be officiating. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington with Military Honors Conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Also, a personal written memory or note to Donna would be very much appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
