Harold F. Crotteau, age 88 of Eau Claire, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1933 in Barron to Fred and Marie Crotteau.
Harold joined the United States Air Force and was a mechanic. He was honorably discharged.
He married Karen Bogard on March 14, 1967 in Woodstock, Illinois.
Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, family gatherings, camping, working on cars and old tv’s. Harold could fix just about anything. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife Karen; children: James (Tammy), Kristine Stolt and Charlene Crotteau, all of Eau Claire; 2 grandchildren: Kayla Szajko and Amanda Miller; 2 great-grandchildren: Sophia Szajko and Howard Miller; a niece Patricia (Richard) Farchione; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother Lawrence and sister Rita Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to: VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703; VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire, WI 54703 or to the American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
