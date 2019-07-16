Harold Freid

Harold C. Freid, age 95, of Eau Claire, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home with family by his side.
He was born on May 2, 1924 in the farm home on Priory Road in the Town of Washington to the late Carl and Ida (Erickson) Freid. Harold grew up on the farm, his father died at a young age leaving his mother, siblings, Harold and hired hands to care for the farm. As a youth, he was very active in 4-H activities.
Harold attended Lowes Creek Grade School and Eau Claire Senior High School graduating in 1943. In 1944, he was drafted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served twenty seven months with the 2nd Marine Division. His tour of duty took him to the island off Saipan and Okinawa and ten months of occupation duty in Japan. After Harold was honorably discharged in August 1946, he served in the Navy, Marine Corps and Army Reserves. He is a life member of V.F.W. Post #305. He was honored (as with many other WWII Veterans) to receive a trip to Washington D.C. with the September 2012 Freedom Honor Flight.
In 1947, he enrolled in Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he played football and participated in gymnastics all four years. He graduated in 1951 with a BA degree majoring in both Composite Math-Science and Physical Education and minored in Education. He taught and coached football at Bonduel High School from 1951-54. He later taught and coached football at Wisconsin Dells High School from 1954-58, Memorial High School from 1958-80, and DeLong Middle School from 1980-83; retiring in 1983. During those years of teaching, he received several summer National Science Foundation Scholarships.
On August 17, 1957, Harold was united in marriage to lone Mayer at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Marc Gravdahl officiating. They were both life-time members of Grace Lutheran and Saving Grace Lutheran Church. Harold taught Sunday school for many years and served on the board of Deacons at Grace Lutheran.
Harold was employed part-time as assessor for the Township of Washington from 1970-83. Always in need to keep busy, Harold began driving school bus for Eau Claire Student Transit in the fall of 1983 and did so for 11½ years.
Harold was a registered scouter of the Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts for many years. He began as Assistant Scout Master of Troop #36 in 1968 and later becoming Scout Master. He attended Wood Badge training at Camp Decorah and at the National Boy Scout Philmont Ranch in Cimarron, NM, he attended round table training, two summer camps on the trails and the 50th Anniversary. In 1977, he attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree at Moraine State Park in Butler, PA as Scout Master of the Chippewa Valley contingency. He served as Boy Scout Commissioner and participated as a staff member at numerous Scout training sessions. He received the Silver Beaver Award and Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow. Most recently he was awarded the Masonic/ Scouting Medal.
Harold became a Master Mason on October 24, 1969 of Eau Claire Lodge #112; he served as Master of that Lodge in 1981. He was appointed as District Deputy for District #7 of the Grand Lodge in 1983 and served in that capacity for three years and was a District #7 Counselor for six years beginning in 1987. Harold was Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of the State of Wisconsin for the years of 2003 and 2004.
He received the U.S. National Knights Templar Cross of Honor for the state of Wisconsin in 2007. He was initiated into the Red Cross of Constantine in 2003 and was installed as Sovereign for the year of 2012. He was a member of the Zor Shrine of Madison, and a member of the Mehara Shrine in Eau Claire. Harold was initiated into Eau Claire Chapter #126 Order of The Eastern Star and served as Worthy Patron several times. He was also a member of the Golden K Kiwanis in Eau Claire.
In 1996, he went with a contingent from Grace Lutheran Church to help work on building a church in Latvia. Harold did a lot of volunteering for various things, one of which was the Paul Bunyan Museum in Carson Park. Many years were enjoyed pontooning, boating, sailing, and general puttering at the cottage on the Chippewa River. He was an avid collector of anything and everything and has a huge collection of postage stamps and Scout patches. Harold was always willing to lend a helping hand. For his family, if you came to him with a concern or problem, he always said, “How can I help?’
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ione; children, Alice (Gerald) Dusick, Lenora Soppeland and Brian Freid; grandchildren, Amanda Freid, Chelsea (fiancé Austin) and Steven Dusick, Nathan (Susan), Christopher (Jamie), and Matthew (fiancé Jen) Soppeland, Laurie (Jon) and Holli Freid, Christina (Brent) Schofield, Jennifer and Andrew Freid; great grandchildren, Hailey, Jason, Anna, Isaiah, Simon, Harper, and Rowan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. He greatly treasured all of the above.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary in 2012; sister, June (Roy) Wait; and brother, Lester.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. concluding with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). There will also be visitation one hour prior to service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Harold to either: the Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts of America (http://bsa-cvc.org/donate), Saving Grace Lutheran Church (http://saving-gracechurch.com/), Children’s Dyslexia Center (https://www.wicdc.org/support-gifts-donations) or to the donor’s choice.
