Harold V. Hansen, 76, of Taylor, WI passed away February 1st, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire WI. Harold was born December 12th, 1944 in Whitehall, WI to Verdal and Bessie (Renning) Hansen. Harold grew up in Taylor, WI, and graduated from Taylor High School in 1963.
Harold is survived by his wife Geraldine “Punky” Hansen; his daughters Romell (Brian) Ross, Jennella (Steve) Hunsley, and Cherish Woodford. His brother Richard (Connie) Hansen. Harold was blessed with 12 grandchildren Trevor (Ashlee) Ross, Dylan Ross, Bradley (Amber) Hunsley, Mitchell (Becky) Hunsley, Stephanie (Nick) Beaudrie, Katelyn (Thomas) Adams, Kayla Hansen, Kylee (Tyler) Ewert, Blake Huseboe, Autumn, Preston, and Ian Woodford. Great-grandchildren Rylee and Wyatt Ross; Keagan, Olivia, Stella, and Lucy Hunsley; Jacob and Emma Hunsley; Owen and Sawyer Beaudrie; Aubrey Gilbert and Liam Welker. And also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harold was preceded in death by his mother and father, Verdal and Bessie Hansen; children Mandy Jo and Chad Hansen; brother John Hansen and sister Valerie Lythjohan, and great-grandchild Andrew Theodore Beaudrie.
Harold was known for his hard work ethic, spending his beginning years farming on his parents’ farm. He loved his International Harvesters and would proudly display them at local tractor pulls where he took home many trophies. He also enjoyed riding his horses and would participate in Gymkhanas. Harold was known for his basketball skills and driving around in his ‘66 Ford. Some even say he was a “Legend”. He had a long desire to learn how to fly and finally achieved that dream in the early 80’s when he earned his private pilot licenses. Harold spent many years on the road in the summer working construction before settling back in Taylor. He then worked at Countryside Coop Kings Valley in agronomy until he finally retired (although that was a dirty word to him) at the age of 72. Harold was a funny and well-liked person who loved with all his heart. He was always so proud of his achievements and work, but especially of his children and family. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. Harold will be dearly missed.
Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor James Whatley officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday morning from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will take place on Monday at 3:15 pm in the Trempealeau Valley Church Cemetery near Taylor, WI.
Due to the pandemic, we request that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well please remain at home. Please find a link to view the service. https://boxcast.tv/view/harold-vhansen-ufhrqmlq1hzssjosuyc3
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Flowers may be purchased through Chippewa Valley Floral 715-839-7673
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.