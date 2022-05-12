Harold Lewis Heck was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away at his home on May 8, 2022 at the age of 88 in Eau Claire, WI. He will always be remembered for his love of his family, his beloved garden, and his generous spirit to all of those that met him.
Harold was born on September 2, 1933 to Albert and Hilga Heck in Mondovi, WI. After graduating from Mondovi High School, he served in the U.S. Army serving in Korea after the Korean War. After discharge he was Active Reserve as a Staff Sargent for 397th Engineer Battalion in Eau Claire, WI, then Inactive Reserve until July 1962. After his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls earning a BS in Agricultural Science.
Harold worked for Land O’ Lakes for over 40 years. He began his career at the creamery in Mondovi then accepted a position in the Twin Cities with their corporate office as a Market Coordinator for the Grade A marketing system. In 1999, he was able to retired, but did not completely give up involvement with Land O Lakes, where he continued as a consultant for several years.
50 years of blessed marriage began on June 12, 1971 to Elizabeth Slindee. They moved to the Twin Cities and raised two daughters, Heidi and Sonja.
Harold was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Johanna throughout the years. He helped as an usher, facility maintenance, and held many positions over the years on the board. He was an invaluable asset.
Harold is survived by his daughters; Heidi (Theodore) Franko and Sonja (Benjamin) Franko; his grandchildren, Adrianna, Victoria, George, and Madeline.
He was proceeded in death by his wife; Elizabeth and his parents.
The family would like to thank everyone that knew and shared kind words about Harold. Harold had a deep love for his family and his faith. The smile he had when his grandchildren were around was bigger than the world. The world has lost an amazing man, who will be missed by all that knew him.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Canton Township, Mondovi, WI with Pastor Daniel Pfaffe officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 12, 2022 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Lunch to follow.
