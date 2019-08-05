Harold Helland

Harold H. Helland, 81, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center Hospital in Eau Claire after a long battle with cancer.
Harold was born May 26, 1938 in Eau Claire to Harold M. & Sylvia (Dennis) Helland. He lived most of his life in the Eau Claire area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; brothers, Jack, Clarence, and Dennis; sister, Diane Brott; brothers in-law, Tom Phelps, Loren Brott, and Ray Knutson; sister in-law, Connie; and infant children, Ronald, David, Johnny, Henry, and Harietta.
He is survived by his son, Jeffery (Barbara); grandson, Jeremy (Amanda); great-grandson, Jaxon; brothers, Tom (Linda), Tim (Ella), and Karl (Julie); sisters, Darlene (Don Rothbauer), Martha (Steve) Heiman, and Gloria Knutson; sisters in-law, Sandy and Jane; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona with visitation at 11:00 AM and service at noon.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.