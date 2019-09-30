Harold Dean Kirkpatrick Sr, 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday September 28th at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Harold was born on December 4th 1930 to the late David and Edna (Neiswander) Kirkpatrick. He married Mary Benson in the summer of 2009.
In Harold’s early life he worked as a pastor at several small churches throughout the years. He also served in the army as a military police officer for 22 years. Later in his life he enjoyed traveling to many different places.
Harold is survived by his wife Mary Kirkpatrick; sons Harold (Amy) Kirkpatrick Jr, Michael (Wendy) Kirkpatrick, and Tom (Kathy) Kirkpatrick; daughter Kathy Kirkpatrick; nephew Gary Kirkpatrick; stepson Allan (Lisa) Campbell; stepdaughters Kathy (Tom) Feeny, and Julie (Lenny) Miles; grandson Hunter Kirkpatrick and several other step grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents David and Edna Kirkpatrick; brothers Russel Kirkpatrick, David Kirkpatrick, and Kenneth Kirkpatrick; and sister Mary Kirkpatrick.
Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire) on Tuesday October 1st at 11:00 AM and will be officiated by Pastor Christine Emerson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will be at Walnut Mound Cemetery in De Soto following the service and will include full military honors.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.