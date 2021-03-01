Harold Krause

Harold Vance Krause, 95 of Eau Claire, WI passed away in his sleep at Oakwood Health Systems in Altoona, WI on February 24, 2021.
He was born December 10, 1925 to Leo and Amanda (Schmidt) Krause in rural Fall Creek, WI. Harold graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1944. He married Elaine Kuehn on September 2, 1951, after having met her at Fournier’s Ballroom.
Harold worked at several jobs in the area including, Presto and John Deere (in Waterloo, IA) before completing 32+ years at the paper mill in Eau Claire. Along with working at the paper mill and after retirement, he farmed, raising Polled Herefords, Hogs and cash crops.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for over 60 years.
Harold is survived by his wife: Elaine; son: Larry (LaVonne); grandchildren: Cory (Katy) Krause, Cassandra Krause (Pierre Rideau); great grandchildren: Kinleigh and Kade Krause, Eloise and Jacques Rideau; sister: Eva Sell; and other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by, his parents and brother: Eugene Krause.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Rodgers and Grace Steinke for their care and compassion.
Private funeral services will be held. The service will be live streamed on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page. The family requests no flowers. Private burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
