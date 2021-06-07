Harold E. LaPoint, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
He was born on December 7, 1929 to Edward and Eleanor (Hunter) LaPoint in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended school in Eau Claire and as a child he sold newspapers at the train depot. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Italy towards the end of World War II.
In 1950 Harold met Donna Hall and they were married on March 3, 1951 at Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. During the early years of their marriage Harold worked at Uniroyal Tire Company. He later worked at W. H. Hobbs Supply, where he started the out-of-town delivery portion as they expanded their service area. In 1967 Harold and Donna moved their family to Fall Creek, Wisconsin where he served many years on the Fall Creek Village Board. He retired from W. H. Hobbs Supply in June of 1991. In retirement they enjoyed winters in Southern Texas while maintaining a residence in Fall Creek.
Throughout his life Harold had a strong faith and attended Baptist Churches in Eau Claire.
Harold is survived by his wife of 70 years, Donna; his children, Marsha (Randy) Fliehr, Paul, Brad (Monika); 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Lorraine Barber, Douglas (Rose); and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Marjorie Gullikson, Eva Saures, Barbara Pecca, Jerry, Joseph, and William LaPoint.
Harold was known as a person willing to help anyone with whatever needs they may have. He also had a unique sense of humor. He always enjoyed making people guess whether he was telling the truth or trying to sell a fib.
Memorial Services with Pastor David Christner will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery on Wednesday, June 9,2021.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.