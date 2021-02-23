Bloomer Harold “Harvey” W. Mueller, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic in Bloomer on February 19, 2021. He was born on March 26, 1953 to Willie and Anna (Krause) Mueller. Harvey worked as a truck driver and machinery set-up at Swoboda Implement for many years. He was a member of the Bloomer American Legion and the Bloomer Fire Department. He was a huge sports fan including golf, softball, baseball, football, billiards, basketball, racing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed keeping an eye on what was happening in Bloomer, whether it was on his scooter or in his truck. He loved telling stories and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife: Deb Mueller; daughter: Carey Poirier; grandchildren: Kayla (Lucas) Back, Brandon Hilger, Hunter Ronnestrand and Kaitlyn Ronnestrand; brother: Carl Mueller; sister and brothers-in-law: Judy Mueller, David (Roxie) Pierce and Todd and Debbie Poirier; mother-in-law: Kathryn Poirier; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Anna Mueller; brothers: Pete, Robert , and Willie Mueller; sister: Petra Klatt; brother-in-law: Milo Klatt; father-in-law: Pipey Poirier.
Due to current restrictions private services will be held with Military Honors by the Bloomer American Legion and VFW. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
A special thank-you to the Bloomer Police, the Bloomer Ambulance and all the staff at Bloomer Mayo Hospital for your efficient and caring assistance during our time of need.