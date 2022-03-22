Harold G Robarge Jr., 79, of Eau Claire Passed away on Monday February 7, 2022 at the Osseo Rehab Center. He was born in Rice Lake, Wis to Harold and Louise Robarge on April 5,1942. He graduated from Cameron High School in the class of 1960, where he was a gifted athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. He enlisted in the US Air Force in the fall of 1960 and served for 2 years in Tokyo, Japan. Then he was stationed in Sioux City, Iowa until 1964 when he was honorably discharged. Harold then attended Barron County Teachers College and worked at Wells Monument Company in Barron. He married his wife, Shirley in 1972 and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a city Mail carrier until he retired in 2000. He then managed the American Legion club in Eau Claire until 2012. He was very involved with and dedicated to the Legion of which he served 2 years as the district commander and as the post commander. He also was a member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley. He is Survived by his siblings, Gary Robarge(Carol), Dale Robarge(Lorrie), Barb Terrill(Thomas), Allen Robarge(Deb), David Robarge(Laurie), Thomas Robarge(Julie). Special family friends Michael and Nancy Krantz, A step-daughter, Debbie Bible and many nieces and nephews and his caring American Legion Family.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 1:00 to 4:0 0 at the American Legion Hall located at 634 Water St. Eau Claire, Wis.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Robarge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.