Harold E. Rosentrater, Sr. 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, January 7th, 2022 preceded by a 14-month hospice journey. He had unbelievable strength, as he overcame many health challenges through the years including a brain tumor and multiple bouts of cancer.
Harold, affectionately referred to as Hud or Hudda by nearly all who knew him, was born September 17, 1933, in Eau Claire, WI to Lillian and Elgart Rosentrater. Harold graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1951. He went on to meet the love of his life, June Harsh, and after one dance and a date to a drive-in movie theater he captured June’s heart and they were married on September 25, 1954. The newlyweds soon started building their family and had 4 children: Debbie, Diane, Denice, and Harold. Recently, Harold and June celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Harold proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard from 1949-1970, where he served 18 months of active duty at Fort Lewis, WA during the Berlin Crisis. His love for our country was exemplified as he visited Washington D.C. via the Freedom Honor Flight in 2015 accompanied by his son, which was deeply moving and his proudest moment in his golden years.
Harold’s work ethic, honesty, and selflessness were unparalleled which was the cornerstone to establishing RTS Roofing, Inc. (Eau Claire), which opened its doors in 1994 and continues to serve the region’s commercial roofing needs today, led by his son Harold Jr. (Butch) and grandson Andy. Harold was also a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where he was baptized, confirmed, and married, then in later years served as a church council member.
Hudda lived in Eau Claire for nearly all his years and was a lover of all things local to Wisconsin life including fishing and deer hunting. He was, of course, a Packer and NASCAR fan, attending games and races with family. He loved potato pancakes from Altoona Family Restaurant just as much as he did Mexican food from Ponchos or Chinese food from Woo’s Pagoda. And while he treasured his snowblower, he also enjoyed escaping to Hawaii and Arizona from time to time, too.
He leaves his family with loving and often comical memories to share and stories to pass on, as he had exceptional quick wit. Memories of camping trips & traveling, burning leaves & playing cards/cribbage, watching westerns & the game show network, sitting at church in St. John’s balcony & eating ice cream together.
Most of all, June and his family were the light of his life, and he never missed a moment — games, concerts, tournaments, performances, special events, celebrations and more — he was sure every one of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren knew his presence and love.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents (Lillian and Elgart Rosentrater), brother (Ralph (Bud) Rosentrater), sister (Geraldine (Geri) Harsh), daughter (Debra Haugen), granddaughter (Abbey Russell), and grandson (Nathan Haugen). Hud is survived by his loving wife, June of Eau Claire, daughter Diane (Jeff) Stone, daughter Denice (Ken) Russell, son Harold (Nancy) Rosentrater Jr., and son-in-law Pat (Margie) Haugen, 9 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caretakers at Heritage Assisted Living who cared for Harold over the last 5 years, and a special thank you to Dr. Casper, Dr. Piekert, and Dr. Hawn for your gentle spirits and playful banter over the years. Additional thanks to the medical staff at the Mayo Cancer Center, St. Croix Hospice, Dove West, and Heartland Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3pm, with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. until time of service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 53.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church (Eau Claire), the Freedom Honor Flight (Freedom Honor Flight, to Freedom Honor Flight, P.O. Box 505, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 54602-0505 or https://www.freedomhonorflight.org/donate/), or the NOCC (National Ovarian Cancer Coalition).
Never goodbye, always “See ya later!”
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.