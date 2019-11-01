Harold Streveler, age 94 of Eau Claire, passed away early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was born on November 12, 1924 in Halder, Marathon County, WI to Joseph and Anna (Boehm) Streveler. He attended parochial grade school in Halder, and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1942.
He served in the U.S. Army in 1945-46 in the Asiatic and Pacific areas, eventually reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant.
In the late 1940’s, his family sold the family farm in Halder, and moved to Eau Claire. Harold worked briefly at U.S. Rubber Co. He then joined forces with his 2 brothers Bernard and Francis, and operated a small service station in Stanley, WI for approximately 2 years.
On June 25, 1952, Harold married Eileen Schultz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spring Valley, WI. Over the following years, they were blessed with 4 children. At the time of Harold’s death, they had been married for 67 years. Harold and Eileen have been active members of St. James the Greater parish for many years.
During the majority of Harold’s working years, he was employed as a union carpenter, and in later years as a construction supervisor, working for Hoeppner Bartlett Co. in Eau Claire. Upon his retirement at age 62, Harold took up the winter hobby of oil and acrylic painting, becoming quite accomplished over the next couple of decades. In addition, Harold volunteered for 10 years with Meals on Wheels.
Harold is survived by Eileen, his wife of 67 years, and their 4 children; Allan (Sharon) of Wabasha, MN; Dennis (Trish) of Eau Claire; Randall of Madison, WI; and Lori of Eau Claire. Additionally he is survived by 3 grandchildren; Michael (Allan), Abbie and Tracy (Dennis), 3 step-grandchildren; Lisa, Doug, and Tracy (Trish), 5 great grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren, brother-in-law Richard Schmit of Osseo, MN, sister-in-law Karen Streveler of Colfax, WI, brother-in-law Francis Schultz of Eau Claire, brother-in-law James Schultz of North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Streveler, and his siblings Delores Paszek, Clarence Streveler, Bernard Streveler, Rosalie Schilling, Francis Streveler, Mary Ann Schmit, and Joseph Streveler, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Meals on Wheels, 721 Oxford Ave., #1130, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Father Frank Corradi officiating. Visitation will precede the Mass, starting at 10:00 AM at the church. Entombment will take place at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Please express online condolences at www.lenmarkfh.com.