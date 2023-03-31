Walters, Harold.jpg

Harold Walters

Harold Leonard Walters 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Luther/Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. on March 26th. Harold was born to Albert and Helen Walters on October 17th, 1939 in Albertville, WI and was raised on a small farm in southern Chippewa County on Highway 29. He attended Sunnyside Elementary school in Chippewa County and Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools. As a teenager his family moved to Eau Claire, where he later graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1957.

