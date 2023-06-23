Blum, Harriet photo.jpg

Harriet Arlene (Larson) Blum passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home in Pharr, Texas. She was 86 years old and suffered from dementia.

Harriet was the oldest child of Orville and Arlene (Thorson) Rud. Harriet was born May 7, 1937 in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

