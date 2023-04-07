Hayden, Harriet.jpg

Harriet Evelyn Hayden, 90, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 2nd, 2023.

Harriet was born to Evelyn and George Moyer on November 29th, 1932 and grew up in Rock Falls, Wisconsin where she was the third of four children. She was closest in age to her younger brother, Clifford, and has fond memories of growing up with him and working on the family farm. She attended local one-room elementary and middle schools and later graduated from Durand High School in 1950.

