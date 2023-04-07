Harriet Evelyn Hayden, 90, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 2nd, 2023.
Harriet was born to Evelyn and George Moyer on November 29th, 1932 and grew up in Rock Falls, Wisconsin where she was the third of four children. She was closest in age to her younger brother, Clifford, and has fond memories of growing up with him and working on the family farm. She attended local one-room elementary and middle schools and later graduated from Durand High School in 1950.
After high school, Harriet had various jobs around Eau Claire for a few years, including working in the office at Durand High School and in the mailroom at Luther Hospital. She also spread her wings and fed her adventurous spirit by moving to the Twin Cities area where she worked on the switchboard at General Motors and lived with a friend who moved with her. By this time, she was engaged to her future husband, Lawrence Hayden, and eventually moved back to Eau Claire where they were married on June 6th, 1953, at the Lake Street United Methodist Church.
Harriet and Lawrence enjoyed a long married life together that included five blessings: four sons and the youngest, a daughter. They moved with their two oldest boys, Greg and Rod, from Eau Claire to Cleghorn in 1958 where over the years they added onto their family with Rick, Tim, and Jodi, and here remained until after retirement. They bought a farm where they grew crops and milked dairy cows. Later they bought a piece of land down the road where they built a new home. Harriet stayed home until Jodi entered kindergarten, at which time she went back into the workforce to Hillside Dental and worked in their office until her retirement in 1997. Anyone who knew Harriet also knows how much she loved working at Hillside and has very likely heard many stories of her fond memories of working there.
Harriet will forever be known for being a very active and energetic woman who enjoyed many different hobbies and interests, and was always up for learning new things. She and Lawrence enjoyed gardening for many decades, feeding not only their own family the fresh and canned vegetables year-round, but also much of the neighborhood! Her beautiful flowers were also widely admired and something Harriet dearly cherished every summer. The couple also enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing cards, golfing, and bowling. There were even a few Las Vegas trips and several local casino visits for the avid gamblers! Harriet was also very active in the community, serving as a 4-H leader during her children’s younger years, and was very involved in her church, Pleasant Valley United Methodist, including serving in the UMW (United Methodist Women) where she participated and connected with fellow women while spreading the Christian faith. Every major holiday was a house filled with laughter, stories, and little ones running around, and with Harriet and Lawrence growing their family to include eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. They took great joy in feeding, providing, and caring for their family, especially their little ones. After Lawrence passed away in 2015, Harriet still enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s various sporting events, concerts, and programs as much as she could, and the great-grandchildren were always delighted when Grandma Harriet would be there.
Harriet spent the last three years at Orchard Hills Assisted living in Eau Claire. She enjoyed participating in various crafts, activities, and outings and formed friendships with many wonderful people both residents and staff. Diamond painting became a favorite pastime which she enjoyed gifting to family and friends.
Harriet is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence Hayden; parents, Evelyn and George Moyer; brothers, Floyd, Douglas, and Clifford.
She is survived by her children Greg(Jayne) Hayden of Elk Mound; Rod(Becky) Hayden of Winona, MN; Rick(Jan) Hayden of Mondovi; Tim(Amy) Hayden of Mondovi; and Jodi(Mike) Brantner of Mondovi. Harriet is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Gabriel(Amanda) Hayden and Heidi(Calvin) Davis; Jacob(Coty) Hayden, Shane(Kelly) Hayden, and Amber Hayden; Stephanie(Mike) Bursaw; and Tessa and Tyler Brantner. Harriet is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren: Parker, Peyton, and Hudson Hayden; Hailey, Hayden, and Connor Davis; Cayleb and Logan Hayden; Zach(Skylar), Cole, and Haley Hayden; and Bennett, Grant, and Bria Bursaw.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, on the corner of HH and Hillview Road in the town of Pleasant Valley with Pastor Jen Barnet officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Following lunch, a private family burial will be held in the Union Cemetery in Rock Falls, WI.
