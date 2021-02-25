Harriet L. House, age 78, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She fought a long, courageous battle against multiple myeloma for the past three years.
Harriet was born April 30, 1942, to the late Burke and Eleanor (Johnson) Curtis in St. Paul, MN. She moved to Eau Claire as a young girl and graduated from Memorial High School. While in high school, Harriet met her future husband, James “Butch” House, at Sammy’s Pizza while out with friends. They were married on August 27, 1960, in Eau Claire.
When Harriet and Butch’s four children were young, she stayed home to raise them. She was the mother who volunteered at church, school, and youth groups so she could be involved in her children’s lives. She and Butch were long standing members of Hope Lutheran Church. When her children were older, she worked alongside Butch and other family members at Eau Claire Printing, which was their family owned business.
Harriet’s true legacy will be her kindness and compassion for all those in need. After Butch suffered a stroke, she was his full time care giver for 20 years until his death in 2016. It wasn’t always easy, but she never complained and was so thankful they had the opportunity to continue on with life as close to normal as possible.
She enjoyed many activities, but among her favorites were: golfing, fishing each weekend at their trailer, gardening, photography, and traveling. But, by far what brought Harriet the greatest joy was her family; first her children and then the arrival of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harriet had the ability to make everyone feel special and loved, never missing an opportunity to have an in-depth conversation with all she loved.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Brian) Cramer of Eau Claire, Christine (Scott) Lien of Eau Claire, and Jody (Christopher) Chapin of Columbus, OH; son, James (Holly) House, Jr. of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Strobel, Elaine (Daniel) Coughlin, Joseph (Kristen) Capozzi, Derek (Ali) Bell, Curtis (Taylor) Chapin, Laura Chapin, Tyler Cramer, Ella House, Grant House and Hazel House; step-grandchildren, Autumn and Isaac Lien; great-grandchildren, Evelynn and Ryker Strobel, Elliah and Arlen Capozzi, Axel Coughlin and Brooks Bell; brother, Howard Curtis; brother-in-law, Michael (Marge) House; sisters-in-law, Greta (Jack) Meyers, Velda Lee, Mavis and Betty House, and Judy (Myron) Kranz; many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives. Harriet is also survived by many, many dear friends who meant so much to her through the years.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Butch; brother, Kenneth (Shirley) Curtis; infant brother; sister-in-law, Jo Curtis; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lamar House, Harold Jr. (Patricia) House, Truman (Kathleen) House, Roger House, Gerald (Elizabeth) House, Aubert (Marie) House, Delton House, Lawrence Lee, Ione (Cliff) Kriese, Twila (John) Phalen, Viola (Bud) Rowland, Verda House; and infant great-grandchild, Everett Strobel.
A Celebration of Harriet’s Life is being planned for later this year. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Harriet to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester www.gift-of-life.org.
The family sends a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and Dove Healthcare in Bloomer for their wonderful care of Harriet over the years.
To send a condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. We also encourage you to send card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Harriet. Send the card to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).