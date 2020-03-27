Harriet Westphal

Harriet C. Westphal age 93, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin received her Angel Wings on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Harriet was born December 31st, 1926 in Minneapolis to Martin & Ruth Palm, fourth of eight children. She graduated from Edison High School class of ‘45 in Minneapolis. She met her future husband, Myron Westphal, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
They were united in marriage on August 4th, 1951 in Minneapolis. They were blessed with 5 children. During her husband’s military service, Harriet resided in Tokyo, Japan giving birth to their first daughter Joan. Back in the states living in San Francisco their second daughter Susan was born. After military life, they resided in Milwaukee and during that time added three more children, Barbara, Daniel, and Neal. In 1971 the family moved to Eau Claire, WI and together owned and operated Midwest Janitorial Service until 1985. After the death of her husband in 1986, Harriet worked in the bakery at Mega Foods for approximately 15 years and retired in 2003. She was a resident at Care Partners in Altoona, WI for 3 years. Harriet had been a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI.
Harriet cherished her twelve grandchildren Lori, Joe, and John Heck. Sarah Tompkins and Amy Peterson. David Pritchard, Jodi Demulling, and Brian Aldworth. Ben and Melanie Westphal. Allison and Bryce Westphal. Harriet adored her ten great grandchildren. Harriet loved spending time with her family including picnics, traveling and listening to big band music.
Survived by her daughter Joan (Mike) Heck of Eau Claire, daughter Susan (Orville) Berg of Eau Claire, daughter Barbara (John) Martin of Hammond WI, son Daniel (Cathy) Westphal of Eau Claire, Neal (Susan) Westphal of Lakeville MN, sister Muriel Taylor, brother Wesley (Carol) Palm, and brother David (Delores) Palm, brother in-law Oran (Karol) Freeland and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents Martin and Ruth Palm, mother in-law Sally Westphal, brother Stan (Virginia) Palm, sister Ruby (Robert) Wilson, brother Curt (Marian) Palm, sister Charlotte (Edward) Johnson, sister in-law Mildred (Vern) Tetting, sister in-law Sheila Freeland, brother in-law Tom Taylor.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and American Lutheran Home for her care.
The family is planning a private ceremony due to the current COVID-19 situation and for the safety of the immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
