Harry R. Harder was a much-loved partner, father, teacher and friend. He passed away on September 15, 2021 at the age of 88 in Eau Claire, WI. He faced his years-long Alzheimer’s struggle with the same courage, humor and intelligence that were abundant in other areas of his life.
He was born to Harry F. and Loretta M. Harder in Winona, MN on June 19, 1933. From a young age, Harry and his older brother Bill helped their restaurateur parents in the family business. Pursuing a growing love for academics, Harry graduated from Mankato High School and then Mankato State College. After college, he enlisted for selective service in the army and was eventually posted to the United States Army Europe headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany.
On completing his army service, he returned to Mankato State for a Master’s Degree and taught high school English for several years before going on to earn a Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He joined the English department at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1968.
Later in his career, Harry served as Associate Vice Chancellor at UWEC before returning to teaching in the English Department, and finally retiring after 26 years of service. In retirement, Harry continued his involvement with education as a volunteer, mentoring students in the Eau Claire elementary schools and in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as well as teaching for the Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement organization and in Russia.
Harry enjoyed traveling with his partner Erna. He loved fishing, books, cooking, plays, walks and talking with people. He was a popular teacher with specializations in Shakespeare and American drama. He also had a lifelong interest in varied topics including U.S. history, classical music, and film.
Harry is survived by his partner of 25 years, Erna Kelly; son Richard Harder; son Bentley Harder (Judy); daughter Jennifer Harder (David Wahl); son Aaron Harder (Elizabeth); the mother of his children, Sarah Harder; and many loving in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 in the Unitarian Universalist Church at 421 South Farwell St. in Eau Claire, WI. In-person attendance is available only by invitation due to Covid precautions; however, the service will also be available via Zoom link. For link information please email Rev. Julianne Lepp at minister@uueauclaire.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.