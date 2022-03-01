Harry R. Kincaid, age 87 of Durand, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Harry was born on October 4, 1934 in Milwaukee. He was the son of Edward and Dorothy (Abel) Kincaid. Harry grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from high school. After high school, Harry attended UW-Whitewater and later University of Michigan in Ann Arbor graduating with a degree in forest management. Harry took a job with the State of Wisconsin as Forster and was stationed in Tomahawk. Harry met and married Sharon Bogie on August 29, 1959 in Tomahawk. They moved to Durand when Harry took the job as the Pepin and Pierce County Forester. Harry joined the U.S. National Guard in 1958, he served in the guard until 1994 when retired with the rank of Major. Harry retired as a Forester in 1989 at the age of 55.
Harry enjoyed golfing, going camping and was a train enthusiast, putting together many model trains.
Harry is survived by his wife of 62 years; Sharon, son; Cory of Eau Claire; five grandchildren; Chris (Melissa) Crapser, Cory (Anna) Crapser, Brooke (Kevin) Klohs, Taylor (Cody) and Makenzie, eight great grandchildren, one sister; Charlotte Waters of San Francisco, CA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter and son-in-law; Kelly and Bill Crapser.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.