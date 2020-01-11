Harry G. Lippert, Jr., 77, died Sunday January 5, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. Harry was born January 4, 1943 in Blue Island, IL, son of Harry Sr. and Caryl (Luscomb) Lippert. Harry spent his career in the plastics industry, traveling all over the world, most recently until his retirement from Extrusion Dies, Inc. of Chippewa Falls.
Harry is survived by his wife Mary of Cameron; sisters-in-law Brenda Gengelbach of Elk Mound; Marsha Wiley and Evie (Dave) Frasch of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law Randall (Vicki) Wiley of Portland, OR; daughters Karen (Tom) Brost of Milwaukee and Kim Hansen of Glendora, CA; niece Rebecca Wiley of Puerto Rico; nephew Chris Frasch of Clam Lake, Matt Frasch of Chippewa Falls and Ben (Channell) Wiley of Portland, OR.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carl Gengelbach.
Harry will be most remembered for his wonderful sense of humor — how he could fill a room with laughter within minutes of entering. He will be dearly missed.
Per Harry’s wishes there will be no service. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials in Harry’s memory can be sent to the Barron County Humane Society, 1571 Guy Ave, Barron, WI 54812, or the Chippewa County Humane Society, 10501 Co. Hwy. S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL.