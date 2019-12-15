Harry Luedtke

Harry D. Luedtke, “Bud” 90, formerly of Ludington Township rural Augusta, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Harry Dean Luedtke, son of Charles and Avada (Kuhl) Luedtke was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Eau Claire County. He was raised in Ludington Township and attended Augusta High School. Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and was stationed in Japan where he was a sergeant in charge of the motor pool.
Harry was united in marriage to Carla Rose Olson on Dec. 3, 1955, and the couple recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary. Harry farmed from 1955 until 1963 in Ludington Township, north of Augusta. In 1963 he took employment with Wissota Sand and Gravel and worked there in various capacities until his retirement at the age of 62. After he retired he drove school bus for the Fall Creek and Regis School Districts and enjoyed driving the girl’s athletic bus to and from their sporting activities.
Harry enjoyed his hobbies which included adopting wild mustangs and raising cattle, with his favorite breed being the French Limousin cattle.
Harry was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him and especially his family. He is survived by his wife Carla of Altoona; son Steven (Janet) Luedtke of Augusta; daughter Teresa (Ehab) Makuakane of Altoona; grandsons, Christopher Reetz, Nicholas (Tiffany) Gray, Matthew Luedtke; granddaughter Sarah Clower; 6 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joan Turner of Eau Claire. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Avada; and brothers, Howard Luedtke, Gordon Luedtke and Douglas Kuhl.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ludington Cemetery, rural Augusta.
