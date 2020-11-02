Harry R. Owen died in Eau Claire on October 29, 2020.
He was born on January 21, 1927 to Harry and Rosella Owen. He has 1 living brother, Raymond (Marge) and 1 brother Jim (Alice) deceased, and 3 sisters, Jean Christner, Peg Michaels and Judy Conrad.
He married Janice (Cook) Owen on September 17, 1949. He has two children, Debra Gregerson and Steven Owen. Also 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Chris, Aaron, Elizabeth, Rosa, Josiah Owen, Amber Dahl, Avril Wood; 5 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Courtney, Shyanne and Alexander.
Harry and Janice loved camping, fishing, hunting, making wood crafts and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Eau Claire County.
