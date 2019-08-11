Harvey Mulder

Harvey Wayne Mulder, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at DeWolfe Assisted Living, in Marion, OH. Harvey was born on August 22, 1936 in Racine, WI to the late William Mulder and Esther Langberg.
Harvey worked as a pressman at the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram for 34 years.
After retirement he and Donna moved to Barnes, WI.
They later moved to Marion, OH.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donnamae (Grathen) Mulder; children Vicki (Richard) VanGilder and Mark (Rhonda) Mulder; grandchildren Shannon (Edward) Pflaum, Scott (Kelley) VanGilder, Heather Mulder, Andrew Mulder; and great grandchildren Cooper Pflaum, Amelia Pflaum, Emilee VanGilder, Aubree VanGilder and Kendriel Mulder. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Esther, brother William Mulder and sister Elaine Jacobs.
A family dinner was held in his memory. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held.