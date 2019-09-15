Harvey Peterson

Harvey Terrill Peterson, 71, a wonderful man, loving husband, and devoted father of four children, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born on October 15, 1947, in Stanley, Wisconsin, to Harvey and Emily (Sonnentag) Peterson. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1965 at the age of 17. On June 30, 1973, he married LuAnne Jean Smith of Boyd, Wisconsin. Together they raised four children in Cadott, Wisconsin: Nathan, Olivia, Manley, and Darcy. Most recently, they enjoyed retirement in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.
Harvey was an extremely dedicated and hardworking family man. He worked seventeen years straight without a single day off as a milk hauler. It was immensely hard and demanding work. He was well-known as an honest salesman, and he would go on to successfully sell Rainbow vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, and cars all over Wisconsin during his life. No matter where he went, he would always seem to make another life-long friend.
Harvey was a kind, thoughtful, compassionate man who cared about everyone. He was charming and witty, with a great sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh! He had a great singing voice and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He loved to garden and fish. He knew everything about cars. Spending time with family was his greatest joy in life. He was inseparable from his wonderful wife LuAnne, to whom he was happily married for over 46 years. He loved her so very much.
Harvey was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hurley Peterson, his mother, Emily Marie Peterson, and his sister Cherylynn Peterson. He is survived by his wife LuAnne Peterson, his four children, Nathan Peterson, Olivia Myers, Manley (Hilary) Peterson, and Darcy (Bill) Schaal, his brother Ronnie Hollister, his sister Sandra (Robert) Lorenz, and grandchildren Brandan (Emiley) Licht, Jaden (Terina) Myers, Rylee Myers, Hazel Peterson, Bishop Peterson, Willow Peterson, Logan Schaal, and his first great-grandchild, Baby Licht, on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Rusk County Community Library’s lower level Bloedow Room at 1:00 PM. Please bring stories and pictures to share.
