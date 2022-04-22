Harvey J. Probst, age 81, of Menomonie, WI. passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI.
He was born July 3, 1940, to Harvey Sr. and Bernetta (Kadinger) Probst. He grew up in River Falls, WI where he excelled at track and field, basketball and graduated high school in 1958.
Harvey married Judy Frey on June 15, 1963, in New Richmond, WI. In 1970, they purchased Larry’s bar and cabins, eventually turning them into a full-scale bar, supper club, and new motel currently at the location of Wilson Creek Supper Club and Skoogs Parkside Motel.
Landscaping, waterfalls, and building were fond hobby’s he nurtured for many years. He would visualize his projects in his head and did not need blueprints. He also had a passion for classic show cars often attending shows both near and far.
Harvey is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Tammie Probst (John Elias); sisters Shari (Tom) Durand, Mary Jo (Dwight) Nelson, Michelle Molczan, Liz (Carl) Johnson; sister-in-law Judy Probst, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roger Probst; and brother-in-law Willy Molczan.
A special thank you to Patrick and Billie Jo for all their kindness and care they showed the family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00p.m. on Thursday April 28, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. with Father Mano officiating.
A visitation will be from 3:00-5:00p.m. A meal will follow the service.