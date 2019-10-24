Hazel Johnson

Hazel Marie Johnson (Pagenkopf) of Eleva, WI found peace on October 18, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1919. She was 99 years and 364 days young. She married the love of her life Clarence Johnson in 1938.
Hazel was strong, loving and caring and she loved her family. She was a faith filled women who gave her time and treasure to Drammen Lutheran Church for over 81 years. Whether it was being the church secretary, leading Sunday school classes or making quilts, she loved being a part of her church. She also loved to bake and often shared her goodies with many throughout the years. She will be remembered for her generosity and always caring for and thinking of others first.
Hazel will be missed by her son Gary and his wife Donna and their 2 children Bruce and Tammy (Doug Jackowski); grandchildren, Paul (Jill), Craig (Kristin), Susan (Cory Cox), Karen, Ann; and sister, Betty Sarrett. She had 12 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence and her son Chuck.
The Johnson Family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Neighbors nursing home in Menomonie, Wi.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Drammen Lutheran Church at S12275 County Rd. B Eau Claire, WI 54738.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Drammen Lutheran Church, S12275 County Road B, Mondovi, WI 54755. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service will take place immediately after the funeral at Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.