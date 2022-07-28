Hazel Marion Kuhnert, age 86 of Fall Creek, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Luther Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 22, 1936 in Lincoln Township in Eau Claire County to Julius and Paulina (Schlewitz) Mueller. Hazel graduated from Fall Creek Public School in 1954. She married the love of her life and best friend, Harvey Kuhnert on January 15, 1955 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.

Recommended for you