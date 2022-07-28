Hazel Marion Kuhnert, age 86 of Fall Creek, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Luther Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 22, 1936 in Lincoln Township in Eau Claire County to Julius and Paulina (Schlewitz) Mueller. Hazel graduated from Fall Creek Public School in 1954. She married the love of her life and best friend, Harvey Kuhnert on January 15, 1955 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.
Hazel worked as a waitress at Elsie’s Café, Siegs Supper Club and Woolworths. She drove school bus for Fall Creek District for almost 40 years until her retirement. Hazel was devoted to her bus driving and especially her children with special needs.
Hazel’s loves were many, her Harvey, her faith and family, her church and many friends and community. She brought laughter and commitment wherever she went. She loved local sports and was a devoted Packers and Brewers fan. She was known for her enthusiastic support for her teams.
She enjoyed bowling, horseshoes and golfing. She was active in St. Paul’s Altar Guild and Fall Creek’s Women’s Auxiliary. She balanced all of this as an extension of her loving home. She saw to all children as her own and cared for Harvey, her siblings and friends until death parted them.
Hazel is survived by her sons: Brad (Mary) of Lac du Flambeau and Scott of Fall Creek; 2 grandchildren: Heather (Ryan) Gehrig and Hope (Mark) Gillich; 5 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Tyler, Grady, Dillon and Bradley; great-great granddaughter Baylee; a sister Arlene (Don) Aldrich; and many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband Harvey in 2007; her parents; brothers: Morris, Frank, George and Edgar; sisters: Hilda, Grace and Phyllis; brother-in-law Ken (Connie) Kuhnert and sister-in-law Pat (Ed) Klasssen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Paul’s Lady’s Fellowship or Altar Guild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 721 State St., Fall Creek with Pastor Brendan Harris officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.