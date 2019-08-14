Heather Allen

Heather M. Allen, 83, of Eau Claire, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Heather was born February 24, 1936, in Highland Park, IL, the daughter of David and Eleanor Blair.
On June 19, 1955, Heather married Richard Allen at Bay Shore Community Church in Long Beach, CA.
Heather taught at Chippewa Christian School and Liberty Christian School. Heather performed for many years in Chippewa Community Chorus and Sweet Adeline’s. She enjoyed reading her Bible and singing hymns especially Amazing Grace.
Heather’s descendants are her husband, Richard; one son; five daughters; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Heather was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the Birch Street Baptist Church in Eau Claire. Pastor Bill McCoy will be officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in the town of Washington.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com