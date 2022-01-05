Helen M. Abel, age 66, of Plum City died peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Plum City with her family by her side.
Helen was born on April 15, 1955, to Raymond and Dorothy Peterson. She was one of eight children. On May 10, 1974, she married Robert Hanson. Together, they had three children: Lisa, Mary and Bruce. They later divorced, and she devoted the next 18 years to raising her children. Helen married the love of her life, Glen Abel, on April 25, 1998. After marriage, they lived on Glen’s family farm until October of 2013, when they then moved to town.
Helen enjoyed being outdoors, making lawn ornaments and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her first great-granddaughter.
Helen is survived by her husband of 23 years, Glen; children, Lisa (Allen) Bernier, Mary (Andy) Zook and Bruce (Kennedy Harms) Hanson; step-sons, Steve (Mary) Abel and Mark Abel; 11 grandchildren, Taylor, Nick, Abby, John, Josh, Kenny, David, Sam, Micah and Molly; one great granddaughter, Lilly; special sister-in-law, Bonnie Peterson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy; granddaughter, Miranda Abel; brother, Raynold; sister, Doris Volkman; and family friend, Jack Tomhave.
Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plum City. Rev. Daniel Pfaffe will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.