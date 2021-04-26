Helen M. Beaton Johnson, age 97 of Eau Claire, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Friday April 23, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
Helen was born May, 16 1923 in the Township of Lima, rural Durand. She was the daughter of John and Mary (Berger) Risler and was one of 12 children and was raised in the Lima community. On September 7, 1942, after two weeks of dating, she married the love of her life, Vincent A. Beaton.
Helen’s greatest joys in her life was raising her children and working beside Vince at their professional photography studio, Beaton Photography Studio, for more than 30 years. They were married for 52 years before his death on May 18, 1994.
On January 25, 2003 she married Norman Johnson at Sacred Heart Chapel in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2021.
Helen is survived by her children, Ronald (Barb) Beaton of Cross Plains, WI and their children; Andrea (Roger) Johnson of Huntsville, TX and their son and his children; Gregory (Mary) Beaton of Rock Springs, WI and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings and both of her husbands and a grandson Stephen Beaton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, Durand, WI with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Due to Covid-19, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
