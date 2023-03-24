counsell pic use as is.jpg

Helen K. Counsell, 80, formerly of Greenfield and most recently of Eau Claire and Waukesha, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. Helen is now with her beloved husband, David.

She was born on October 22, 1942, in Dunayivtsi, Ukraine, the daughter of the late Paul and Ella (Jahn) Kuzjak. During World War II, her family left their home to travel through Poland to Germany. They immigrated to the United States in August 1949, living first in Troy, PA, as laborers on a dairy farm. They then moved to Chicago, IL, to save enough money to purchase a farm in Neillsville, WI, in 1953.  

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Counsell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you