Helen K. Counsell, 80, formerly of Greenfield and most recently of Eau Claire and Waukesha, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. Helen is now with her beloved husband, David.
She was born on October 22, 1942, in Dunayivtsi, Ukraine, the daughter of the late Paul and Ella (Jahn) Kuzjak. During World War II, her family left their home to travel through Poland to Germany. They immigrated to the United States in August 1949, living first in Troy, PA, as laborers on a dairy farm. They then moved to Chicago, IL, to save enough money to purchase a farm in Neillsville, WI, in 1953.
Helen married the love of her life, David, on September 4, 1966. She was a devoted mother, raising her two sons and then working in customer service for Reiman Publications in Greendale. Helen and David retired to Neillsville and then Eau Claire.
Helen enjoyed traveling (especially to Mackinac Island), hiking, biking, reading, playing Mahjongg, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and enjoyed volunteering at the Trinity Food Pantry.
Helen is survived by sons, Paul (Tamara) of Saint Paul and Dan (Nicole) of Waukesha; grandchildren, J.D., Hugh, Makayla, and Ethan; nephews and nieces, Jay Dorsey, Kathleen Goessl, Michael Kuzjak, Gregory Kuzjak, Jeffrey Kuzjak, Ryan Kuzjak; and many other friends and family, including those in Eau Claire and New Perspective in Waukesha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maria (John) Dorsey; brothers, Victor, Val (Joyce), Mick Kuzjak.
Funeral service for Helen will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. that afternoon in the Neillsville City Cemetery in Neillsville, WI. To view the service virtually please use the link provided: https://trinity-ec.org/.