Helen L. Dahm, 82, of Boyd passed away peacefully with family at her side the afternoon of Monday, March 28, 2022. Heaven was surely a bit brighter when her beautiful smile entered the gates and Jesus took her hand. Helen Louise Marten was born in Eau Claire on June 21, 1939; the first born child and only daughter of Armin and Garnett (Schwoch) Marten. She grew up in rural Fall Creek with brothers Richard, Lawrence and Raymond. She attended Fall Creek schools and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1957.
Following graduation she moved to Eau Claire and attended the vocational school there for bookkeeping. After vocational school she went on to work as a bookkeeper at Dolly Madison Dairies, then Vanderbies Jewelry and later Craig Motors.
While accompanying a friend who played in the Harmony Gold Tones band to some of her gigs at Andy’s Bar in Boyd; Helen’s beautiful smile caught the eye of her future husband. She became the bride of Marlyn Dahm on June 23, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Fall Creek. She and Marlyn made their home on his family farm in the town of Edson and farmed there all of their lives. They also operated a maple syrup business-Dahm’s Sugar Bush. Marlyn and Helen welcomed two children-Duane and Juanita.
After retiring from farming Helen sold their maple syrup at summer flea markets in St. Croix Falls and Hayward. She also worked at Kmart in Chippewa for many years until the store closed. She loved visiting with her Kmart and flea market customers. Helen was a very social person and no one was a stranger to her for long. Her sweet, easy-going, friendly disposition drew people to her. Without even trying she touched the lives of many.
Helen had a special place in her heart for children. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and sharing her faith at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Boyd for a number of years. Helen wanted to share her own childhood love of 4-H with local kids and so she started the Edson Hilltopper’s 4-H club. She was the leader for many years. Helen was a wonderful cook and all were welcome at her table. She loved to travel (but no airplanes!) and enjoyed many trips over the years with her husband, other family and friends. Helen also enjoyed a simple visit with family and friends, road trips, dining out, cookbooks, reading and word games.
Helen leaves to mourn her passing, but lives in the hearts of: her son, Duane (Kim Tomasek) Dahm of Boyd, her daughter, and best friend, Juanita Dahm of Eau Claire, step grandchildren, Joe, Andy, Amy, Jean, Bobbi Jo and Jacob, over 20 step great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, her brothers, Lawrence “Gus” Marten of Altoona and Raymond (Diane) Marten of Ronan, MT, nieces and nephews, Eric, Tammi, Lynn and Dean; extended family and many beloved friends. She was welcomed into heaven by husband, Marlyn, parents, Armin and Garnett, brother, Richard, her grandparents and in laws, Paul and Sylvia Dahm.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 4th, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church-Boyd with Rev. Gary Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Edson Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-8 PM at the Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving guidance and care the last few months; as well as the staff at Bee Hive Assisted Living where Helen had been staying; as well as Mariah Stanek and Liza Larson who provided such great care at home. A special thank you also to Ron and Sheila Patten and BED ambulance.