Helen Marie Doxtater passed away at 94 years of age on November 7, 2021. Helen was a proud citizen of the Oneida Nation, born July 24, 1927, in Appleton, WI. She spent her formative years in the Appleton area before moving to Owen, WI and then to Eau Claire, WI.
In 1967 she was one of the first staff hired by the Albert Lorenz Institute which would later become the Eau Claire Academy. Working in the housekeeping department for 37 years, Helen possessed the virtue of hard work and humility grounded in self-pride. If humor were a virtue, she was dealt a full hand of it. Her amusing persona brought cheerfulness to each room she walked into. She made it her mission to ensure that the facilities décor encapsulated the festive feel of the holidays.
Helen is preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte; sisters, Tressa, Ruby, Laura “Polly”, and Celinda “Lindy”; nephew, Willis Melcher; long-time friend, Ed Zuchowicz.
She is survived by Carol Melcher, Dean and Charmaine Welker, Lynn Mertens, Kathy and Chuck Anger, and a cast of friends, coworkers and care givers whose lives she brightened upon each acquaintance.
A special acknowledgement of critical importance are the many dedicated and loving staff and volunteers at the Syverson Home and Grace Edgewood. Their tireless empathy afforded Helen many years of enjoyment and serenity. Their dedication to the residents they serve is appreciated in so many ways. A Native American Proverb states that “There is no death, only a change of worlds.” These angels of essential care provided Helen the support and love that prepared her for the journey from this world to the next.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, WI, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Withee, WI. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
