Helen Leona (Gutow) Gibson died peacefully at Care Partners assisted living on January 5, 2021, at the age of 96.
She was born on July 1, 1924, in rural Whitehall WI, to Edward and Lena Gutow. She attended school in Whitehall, graduating from high school in 1942. She came to Eau Claire to attend vocational school and after six months she was employed by Phillips Wholesale, as an office worker. She retired from Phillips in 1986.
Helen married Lloyd Gibson in August of 1960, at St. Paul Evangelical Church in Pleasantville. Lloyd preceded her in death in 1993. Helen and Lloyd were both very active members in the American Legion. Helen held many local and state offices in the American Legion Auxiliary unit 53, becoming state president in 1987.
They became members of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd in 1960. They were both active members, Helen holding several committee offices.
Helen’s interests were bowling, traveling, fishing and gardening. She and Lloyd went camping nearly every weekend traveling through the country. The thing she enjoyed the most was the fishing. One of Helens gifts was hospitality. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and meeting new people. She loved to hear others stories. Helen was a master communicator and would always chime in with a few witty tales of her own. She was surrounded and supported by true friends.
Helen is survived by two sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Jo Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Fred and John Gutow, Alyce Ayers, Marian Nelson, and Mabel Gunderson.
The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to the staff of Care Partners for their loving care to Helen. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd or American Legion Auxiliary Post Department President’s Scholarship Fund.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a walk-through visitation from 10 to Noon, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, followed by a 12:30 pm, public graveside at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating.