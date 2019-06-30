Helen Goodavish, age 87, of Eau Claire, died peacefully in her home holding hands with her beloved husband, Frank.
She was born the youngest of six children to Alma and Edmund Liebl of Sheboygan. She attended school in Sheboygan. A devout Catholic, Helen attended Holy Name Church.
Helen was beautiful, gracious, witty, and kind. She met Frank Goodavish, and on June 28, 1952 at the age of 20, they married. They soon moved to the Chicago area where they built their first home and started their family while Frank began his career as a professional florist. In 1959, the family moved to Eau Claire where they purchased 4 Season’s Florist. Helen enjoyed working side by side with Frank, and raising their seven children.
Helen was a loving mother to her growing children, and later an amazing friend and trusted confidante as they became partners and parents.
She was an active and social person who enjoyed boating and water skiing with her family on Lake Wissota, hosting family and holiday celebrations, indulging her grandchildren, playing racquetball, swimming, golfing, gambling, she loved to play bridge and visiting with friends, and going to church.
Most of all she loved spending time with Frank. When the kids were young, they had date nights at the White House restaurant, and hosted neighborhood parties. They took annual trips to Las Vegas, Arizona and Florida. Over their 67 years of marriage they ended nearly every day with a dry martini, the newspaper and each other.
Helen is survived by her husband Frank; seven children, Niki Shold, Madison; Char (Jim) Guten, Milwaukee; Marty (John Keller) Goodavish, Walnut Creek, California; Jodi (Bill) Hingtten, De Pere; Jeff (Sandy), Fort Worth, Texas; Tony (Candy), Draper, Utah; and Tommi (Tim) Mattson, Eau Claire; brother Ed Liebl; and 15 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alma and Edmund Liebl; siblings Char Wheeler, Mary Anna Hall, Gertrude Blackshear and Justinian Liebl.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Friends and family may visit up to an hour before the service. A burial will be held after the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In lieu of memorials, please send flowers to someone you love.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.